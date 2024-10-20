Recall the formula for the Ideal Gas Law: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>P</mi><mi>V</mi><mo>=</mo><mi>n</mi><mi>R</mi><mi>T</mi></math>, where P is pressure, V is volume, n is the number of moles, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is temperature.

