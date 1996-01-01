What is the primary reason that NH_3(aq) is added to the dissolved penny solution in this experiment?
A
To neutralize excess acid in the solution.
B
To form a complex ion with Cu^{2+}, allowing its separation from other ions.
C
To oxidize Zn^{2+} to Zn^{3+}.
D
To precipitate Cu^{2+} as copper(II) hydroxide.
1
Understand the context: In the experiment, a penny is dissolved in acid, producing a solution containing Cu^{2+} ions along with other ions.
Recall the role of NH_3 (ammonia) in aqueous solutions: NH_3 acts as a ligand that can coordinate with metal ions to form complex ions.
Identify the behavior of Cu^{2+} ions in the presence of NH_3: Cu^{2+} ions react with NH_3 to form a soluble complex ion, such as [Cu(NH_3)_4]^{2+}, which helps separate copper ions from other species in solution.
Consider why NH_3 is not used to neutralize acid or oxidize Zn^{2+}: NH_3 is a weak base but its main function here is complexation, not neutralization or oxidation.
Recognize that NH_3 does not precipitate Cu^{2+} as copper(II) hydroxide in this context because the formation of the complex ion keeps copper in solution rather than forming a precipitate.
