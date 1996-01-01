Who is credited with arranging the elements into the first periodic table?
A
Marie Curie
B
Antoine Lavoisier
C
Dmitri Mendeleev
D
John Dalton
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that this question is about the history of the periodic table in chemistry, not a calculation or chemical concept.
Recall that the periodic table is a systematic arrangement of elements based on their atomic properties.
Identify the key historical figures related to the development of the periodic table: Marie Curie is known for radioactivity, Antoine Lavoisier for naming oxygen and hydrogen and founding modern chemistry, John Dalton for atomic theory.
Recognize that Dmitri Mendeleev is credited with creating the first widely recognized periodic table by arranging elements according to increasing atomic mass and predicting properties of undiscovered elements.
Therefore, the correct answer is Dmitri Mendeleev, as he arranged the elements into the first periodic table.
