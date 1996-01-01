How many elements are classified as metalloids on the periodic table?
A
5
B
7
C
10
D
8
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that metalloids are elements with properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals, often found along the 'stair-step' line on the periodic table.
Identify the commonly accepted metalloids, which typically include boron (B), silicon (Si), germanium (Ge), arsenic (As), antimony (Sb), tellurium (Te), and sometimes polonium (Po) or others depending on the source.
Count the number of these elements that are most consistently classified as metalloids in standard chemistry references, which is usually seven.
Recognize that the exact number can vary slightly depending on the criteria used, but the most widely accepted count is seven metalloids.
Conclude that the answer to how many elements are classified as metalloids on the periodic table is 7.
