Which of the following best describes the classification of magnesium (Mg) on the periodic table?
A
Nonmetal
B
Noble gas
C
Metalloid
D
Metal
Recall the general categories of elements on the periodic table: metals, nonmetals, metalloids, and noble gases.
Identify the position of magnesium (Mg) on the periodic table. Magnesium is located in Group 2, which is known as the alkaline earth metals group.
Understand that elements in Group 2 are classified as metals because they have characteristic metallic properties such as good electrical conductivity, malleability, and a tendency to lose electrons to form positive ions.
Recognize that noble gases are found in Group 18 and are inert gases, which magnesium is not; nonmetals are typically found on the right side of the periodic table and have different properties; metalloids have properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals and are located along the zig-zag line between metals and nonmetals.
Conclude that magnesium (Mg) is best classified as a metal based on its group and properties.
