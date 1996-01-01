Who is credited with creating the first widely recognized periodic table of elements?
A
Antoine Lavoisier
B
Dmitri Mendeleev
C
Marie Curie
D
John Dalton
1
This question is about the history of the periodic table, which is a fundamental concept in chemistry organizing elements by their properties.
Antoine Lavoisier is known as the 'Father of Modern Chemistry' for his work on the law of conservation of mass and naming elements, but he did not create the periodic table.
John Dalton developed the atomic theory and symbols for elements but did not arrange elements into a periodic table.
Marie Curie is famous for her work on radioactivity, not for creating the periodic table.
Dmitri Mendeleev is credited with creating the first widely recognized periodic table because he arranged elements by increasing atomic mass and predicted properties of undiscovered elements, making his table highly influential.
