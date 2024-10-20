Use the dilution formula \( C_1V_1 = C_2V_2 \) to find the final concentration of sodium ions after dilution. Here, \( C_1 \) is the initial concentration of sodium ions, \( V_1 \) is the initial volume, \( C_2 \) is the final concentration, and \( V_2 \) is the final volume (225 mL converted to L). Solve for \( C_2 \).