Calculate the final concentration of sodium ions after dilution using the formula: \( C_1V_1 = C_2V_2 \), where \( C_1 \) and \( V_1 \) are the initial concentration and volume, and \( C_2 \) and \( V_2 \) are the final concentration and volume. Solve for \( C_2 \) using the final volume of 125 mL (converted to L).