Skip to main content
General Chemistry
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Jules
Explore
this channel
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
General Chemistry
9. Quantum Mechanics
Photoelectric Effect
1:32 minutes
Open Question
What is the threshold frequency ν0 of cesium
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
5
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
1:26m
Watch next
Master
Photoelectric Effect
with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
05:37
Addressing a common misconception about the photoelectric effect
PhysicsHigh
163
06:00
Photoelectric Basics
Frank McCulley
132
1
03:34
Wave-Particle Duality of Light
Bozeman Science
198
01:26
Photoelectric Effect
Jules Bruno
506
05:17
Photons
Bozeman Science
71
05:32
The Photoelectric Effect
Ben's Chem Videos
210
03:56
Wave-Particle Duality and the Photoelectric Effect
Professor Dave Explains
253
02:36
The Photoelectric Effect
OpenMind
120
01:11
Photoelectric Effect
Jules Bruno
401
2
01:22
Photoelectric Effect Example 1
Jules Bruno
390
1
1
01:18
Photoelectric Effect
Jules Bruno
340
1
01:52
Photoelectric Effect Example 2
Jules Bruno
278
3
See all videos
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.