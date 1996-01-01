Channels
Recent Channels
General Chemistry
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Back
9. Quantum Mechanics
Photoelectric Effect
Problem
A minimum energy of 7.21 * 10-19 J is required to produce the photoelectric effect in chromium metal. (a) What is the minimum frequency of light needed to remove an electron from chromium?
Show Answer
Relevant Solution
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Addressing a common misconception about the photoelectric effect
by PhysicsHigh
62 views
Photoelectric Basics
by Frank McCulley
36 views
1
Wave-Particle Duality of Light
by Bozeman Science
81 views
Photoelectric Effect
by Jules Bruno
174 views
Photons
by Bozeman Science
32 views
The Photoelectric Effect
by Ben's Chem Videos
85 views
Wave-Particle Duality and the Photoelectric Effect
by Professor Dave Explains
96 views
The Photoelectric Effect
by OpenMind
52 views
Photoelectric Effect
by Jules Bruno
130 views
1
Photoelectric Effect Example 1
by Jules Bruno
127 views
1
1
Photoelectric Effect
by Jules Bruno
127 views
1
Photoelectric Effect Example 2
by Jules Bruno
120 views
3
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.