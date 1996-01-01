Channels
Recent Channels
General Chemistry
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Back
9. Quantum Mechanics
Bohr Equation
Problem
Calculate the wavelength in nm of the light emitted when an electron makes a transition from an orbital in n = 5 to an orbital in n = 2 in the hydrogen atom. (LO 5.8) (a) 2.31 * 10-3 nm (b) 4.34 * 10-2 nm (c) 231 nm (d) 434 nm
Show Answer
Relevant Solution
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
How to... Draw Bohr Models
by Dan Calder
199 views
Louis de Broglie's explanation of Bohr's atomic model
by Crash Chemistry Academy
84 views
Practice Problem: The Bohr Model and Photon Wavelength
by Professor Dave Explains
157 views
Bohr Equation
by Jules Bruno
191 views
1
Deriving the Bohr Radius of the Atom
by The Brain Filler
126 views
Bohr Model of the Hydrogen Atom
by Professor Dave Explains
50 views
Bohr Equation Example 1
by Jules Bruno
94 views
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.