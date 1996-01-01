Hi everyone here we have a question telling us three identical spheres are made up of iron, palladium and titanium with the following densities 7.87 g per centimeters cubed, 11.9 g per centimeters cubed and 4.51 g per centimeters cubed respectively. And our goal here is to arrange the spheres in order of increasing mass. So what is our density formula? Density equals mass over volume. What we're looking for here is mass and we already have density. So how do we get volume? The volume equals 4/ times pi times r radius cubed. So we already know that our radius is r ready are the same. That means our volume is going to be the same. So the only difference here is our density, which means that the more dense it is, the heavier it's going to be, which means greater mass. So all we need to put these in order are their densities. So we are going to go with the lowest density, which is titanium is less dense and therefore has less mass than iron, is less dense and therefore has less mass than palladium. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye

Hide transcripts