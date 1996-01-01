Hello everyone in this question, we asked calculate the number of carbon atoms in 3.21 moles of C six H three BR three. They were given 3.21 moles of C six H three, we are three. And in order to determine the number of carbon atoms, we need to first determine the number of moles of carbon. So in one mole of C six H three we are three, We have six moles of carbon. And in one mole of carbon We have avocados number, which is 6.0-2 Times 10 to Adams of carbon. This is going to give us 1.2, I was 10 to 25 Adams of carbon that is going to be d Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.

