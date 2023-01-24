Hi everyone for this problem. It reads identify the following statements as correct or incorrect in case a statement is incorrect, correct. The statement. Alright, so this is what we want to do here. So let's go ahead and get started for statement. A hydro acid is a stronger acid than hydro bronek acid because of the higher electro negativity of the chlorine atom. Okay, so here we need to look at our halogen group on the periodic table and that is chlorine, chlorine, bromine and iodine. Okay, so when we look at this halogen group, the strength of a binary halogen increases with the atomic size of the halogen. So what that means is our strength is going to increase as we go down the group and that's because strength increases as size increases. So flooring is going to be smallest in size. So that means it's going to be weakest and strength and iodine is largest in size. So that means it's going to be the strongest in terms of strength. Okay, so here we're looking at corinne, the statement says hydrochloric acid is a stronger acid than hydro bro make acid because of the higher electro negativity of the chlorine atom. This statement is going to be false and that is or it's going to be incorrect. So we can go ahead and write that here incorrect. It's not the stronger acid than hydro Tomic acid. As you can see here, hydro Tomic acid is below it, which means it's larger in size, which means it's going to be stronger and strength. And so the correct statement here would be hydro bronek acid is a stronger acid than hydrochloric acid. Okay, so that would make that if we wrote it that way, it would be correct. But as it's written now, it is incorrect. Moving on to statement be the strength of binary acids increase increases from top top to down in a group. So for this statement, as we said, acid strength increases as we go down the group. Okay, so the strength of binary assets increases from top to down in a group. So this is going to be correct. And our last statement reads the strength of oxy acids decreases with the number of oxygen atoms around the central atom. Okay, so for this statement, the this statement, the strength of oxy acids actually increases with the number of oxygen atoms around the central atom. So that would make this statement incorrect. Okay, now, what would make this statement correct is if this decreases said increases Okay, so the strength of oxy oxy acids increase with the number of oxygen atoms around the central atom. So that's it for this problem. I hope this was helpful

