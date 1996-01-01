Hi everyone here, we have a problem telling us that the decomposition of nitro methane ch three N 02 takes place according to the following reaction to nitro methane liquid forms to carbon monoxide gasses plus hydrogen gasses plus nitrogen gasses plus two water gasses. And the question is how many moles of gasses are produced? When a 3.125 million sample of nitro methane is completely decomposed. The density of nitro methane is 1.1371 g per milliliter. So first we need to calculate the molar mass of nitro methane. So we have carbon Just 12.01. We have hydrogen Which is three times 1.01. We have nitrogen Which is 14.01. We have oxygen which is two times 16. For a total of 61.05 g per mole. Now we need our mole to mole ratio. So we have two moles. Nitro methane For six moles of gas. And we got that six moles of gas because we have two moles of carbon monoxide plus one mole of hydrogen plus one mole of nitrogen plus two moles of gaseous water. So our total gas moles is 3.125 ml as natural methane times 1. 371 g. Nitro methane over one millimeter of nitro methane times one mole of nitro methane over nitro methane burns molar mass, which is 61.5 g of nitro methane Times are multiple ratios of six moles of gasses For every two moles of nitro methane. So when we calculate that our middle leaders are going to cancel out our grams of nitro methane are going to cancel out. Our moles of nitro methane are going to cancel out, and our total gas moles are going to equal 0. moles. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.

