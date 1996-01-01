In the context of measuring liquid volume in a graduated cylinder, what is the name of the curved surface formed at the top of the liquid?
Meniscus
Crest
Apex
Vertex
Understand that when measuring the volume of a liquid in a graduated cylinder, the surface of the liquid is not flat but curved due to surface tension and adhesion between the liquid and the container walls.
Recognize that this curved surface can either curve upward or downward depending on the liquid and container material; for most liquids like water in glass, it curves downward.
Learn that the name given to this curved surface of the liquid is called the 'meniscus'.
Note that the correct way to read the volume is at the bottom of the meniscus when the curve is concave (curving downward), ensuring accurate measurement.
Differentiate 'meniscus' from other terms like 'crest', 'apex', or 'vertex', which do not describe the curved liquid surface in this context.
