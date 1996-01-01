Which of the following equations correctly represents the calculation of density?
A
density = mass × volume
B
density = mass / volume
C
density = mass + volume
D
density = volume / mass
1
Understand that density is a physical property that relates the amount of mass an object has to the amount of space it occupies (volume).
Recall the definition of density, which is the ratio of mass to volume, expressed mathematically as $\text{density} = \frac{\text{mass}}{\text{volume}}$.
Evaluate each given equation by checking if it matches the definition: multiplication ($\text{mass} \times \text{volume}$), addition ($\text{mass} + \text{volume}$), or division with volume over mass ($\frac{\text{volume}}{\text{mass}}$) do not represent density correctly.
Confirm that the correct formula for density is the one where mass is divided by volume, because density measures how much mass is contained in a unit volume.
Conclude that the correct equation is $\text{density} = \frac{\text{mass}}{\text{volume}}$.
