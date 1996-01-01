If the density and volume of an object are known, which of the following can be directly calculated?
A
The melting point of the object
B
The color of the object
C
The temperature of the object
D
The mass of the object
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the relationship between density, volume, and mass. Density ($$\rho$$) is defined as mass ($$m$$) divided by volume ($$V$$), which can be written as $$\rho = \frac{m}{V}$$.
Rearrange the density formula to solve for mass: $$m = \rho \times V$$. This means if you know the density and volume, you can calculate the mass directly.
Recognize that melting point, color, and temperature are physical properties that cannot be determined solely from density and volume. These properties depend on the material's composition and environmental conditions.
Conclude that among the options given, only the mass of the object can be directly calculated from the known density and volume using the formula $$m = \rho \times V$$.
Summarize that knowing density and volume allows you to find mass, but not melting point, color, or temperature.
Watch next
Master Density Concepts with a bite sized video explanation from Jules