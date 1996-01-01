Which of the following methods can be used to determine the density of an object?
A
Divide the mass of the object by its volume
B
Subtract the volume from the mass of the object
C
Multiply the mass of the object by its volume
D
Add the mass and volume of the object together
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of density, which is the measure of how much mass is contained in a given volume. The formula for density is given by $\text{Density} = \frac{\text{Mass}}{\text{Volume}}$.
Identify the physical quantities involved: mass (usually measured in grams or kilograms) and volume (usually measured in cubic centimeters or liters).
Understand that to find density, you need to divide the mass of the object by its volume, not subtract, multiply, or add these quantities.
Evaluate each option by comparing it to the density formula: dividing mass by volume matches the formula, while subtracting, multiplying, or adding mass and volume do not correspond to the definition of density.
Conclude that the correct method to determine the density of an object is to divide its mass by its volume, as this directly follows from the fundamental definition of density.
