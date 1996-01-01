Understand what a metalloid is: Metalloids are elements that have properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals. They are typically found along the 'stair-step' line on the periodic table.
Recall the groups mentioned: Group 1 (Alkali metals), Group 2 (Alkaline earth metals), Group 14 (Carbon group), and Group 18 (Noble gases).
Identify the typical characteristics of each group: Group 1 and Group 2 contain metals, Group 18 contains noble gases which are nonmetals, and Group 14 contains a mix of nonmetals, metalloids, and metals.
Recognize that Group 14 includes elements like silicon (Si) and germanium (Ge), which are classic examples of metalloids.
Conclude that the group containing metalloids is Group 14 (Carbon group) because it includes elements with metalloid properties.
