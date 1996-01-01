Which of the following is the smallest particle of an element that retains the chemical properties of that element?
A
Neutron
B
Electron
C
Atom
D
Proton
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: It asks for the smallest particle of an element that retains the chemical properties of that element.
Recall the definitions of the particles: A neutron is a neutral particle in the nucleus, an electron is a negatively charged particle orbiting the nucleus, and a proton is a positively charged particle in the nucleus.
Consider the chemical properties: Chemical properties are determined by the arrangement and behavior of electrons in an atom, which means the particle must include electrons and protons together.
Recognize that an atom consists of protons, neutrons, and electrons combined, and it is the smallest unit that retains the chemical properties of an element.
Conclude that among the options, the atom is the smallest particle that retains the chemical properties of the element.
