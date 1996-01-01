Which of the following particles would be repelled by a proton?
A
An electron
B
A neutron
C
Another proton
D
A neutral atom
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that particles with like charges repel each other, while particles with opposite charges attract each other.
Identify the charge of a proton: a proton has a positive charge (+1).
Analyze the charge of each particle option: an electron has a negative charge (-1), a neutron is neutral (0), another proton has a positive charge (+1), and a neutral atom overall has no net charge (0).
Determine which particles would be repelled by a proton: since repulsion occurs between like charges, only particles with a positive charge will be repelled by a proton.
Conclude that another proton, having the same positive charge as the first proton, would be repelled, while the electron, neutron, and neutral atom would not be repelled.
