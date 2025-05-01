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Multiple Choice
1 mole of which of the following will have the largest mass?
A
C_6H_{12}O_6
B
NaCl
C
H_2O
D
CO_2
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the molar mass of each compound by summing the atomic masses of all atoms in one mole of the compound. Use the periodic table values: approximately 1 g/mol for H, 12 g/mol for C, 16 g/mol for O, and 23 g/mol for Na, 35.5 g/mol for Cl.
Calculate the molar mass of NaCl by adding the atomic masses of Na and Cl: \(\text{Molar mass of NaCl} = 23 + 35.5\) g/mol.
Calculate the molar mass of H\(_2\)O by adding the atomic masses of 2 H atoms and 1 O atom: \(\text{Molar mass of H}_2\text{O} = 2 \times 1 + 16\) g/mol.
Calculate the molar mass of CO\(_2\) by adding the atomic masses of 1 C atom and 2 O atoms: \(\text{Molar mass of CO}_2 = 12 + 2 \times 16\) g/mol.
Calculate the molar mass of C\(_6\)H\(_{12}\)O\(_6\) by adding the atomic masses of 6 C atoms, 12 H atoms, and 6 O atoms: \(\text{Molar mass of C}_6\text{H}_{12}\text{O}_6 = 6 \times 12 + 12 \times 1 + 6 \times 16\) g/mol. Compare all molar masses to determine which is largest.
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