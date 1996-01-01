Which type of portable alcohol breath tester uses a chemical reaction to detect the presence of alcohol?
A
Infrared spectrophotometer
B
Semiconductor sensor breathalyzer
C
Colorimetric (chemical) breathalyzer
D
Fuel cell breathalyzer
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that portable alcohol breath testers can detect alcohol using different principles: chemical reactions, electrical changes, or light absorption.
Identify that a Colorimetric (chemical) breathalyzer works by using a chemical reagent that changes color when it reacts with alcohol in the breath sample.
Recognize that this color change is a direct result of a chemical reaction, which distinguishes it from other types of breathalyzers that rely on electronic sensors or infrared light.
Note that Infrared spectrophotometers detect alcohol by measuring the absorption of infrared light by alcohol molecules, not by a chemical reaction.
Understand that semiconductor sensor breathalyzers and fuel cell breathalyzers detect alcohol through changes in electrical properties or electrochemical reactions, but the colorimetric type is unique in using a visible chemical color change.
