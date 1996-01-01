Which of the following is NOT a chemical property of metals?
A
Metals can undergo oxidation to form metal oxides.
B
Metals react with acids to produce hydrogen gas.
C
Metals are malleable and ductile.
D
Metals tend to lose electrons to form cations.
1
Understand the difference between chemical and physical properties. Chemical properties describe how a substance interacts with other substances to form new compounds, while physical properties describe characteristics that can be observed without changing the substance's identity.
Analyze each statement to determine if it describes a chemical or physical property:
1. "Metals can undergo oxidation to form metal oxides" involves a chemical reaction where metals react with oxygen, changing their chemical composition, so this is a chemical property.
2. "Metals react with acids to produce hydrogen gas" describes a chemical reaction where metals interact with acids, producing new substances, so this is a chemical property.
3. "Metals are malleable and ductile" refers to the ability of metals to be shaped or stretched without breaking, which does not involve a chemical change, so this is a physical property, not a chemical property.
