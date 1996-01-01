Which of the following is NOT a chemical property of metals?
A
Formation of basic oxides
B
Ability to react with acids to produce hydrogen gas
C
High electrical conductivity
D
Tendency to lose electrons and form cations
Step 1: Understand the difference between chemical and physical properties. Chemical properties describe how a substance interacts with other substances and changes its chemical identity, while physical properties describe characteristics that can be observed without changing the substance's chemical identity.
Step 2: Analyze each option to determine if it involves a chemical change or reaction. For example, 'Formation of basic oxides' involves metals reacting with oxygen to form new compounds, which is a chemical property.
Step 3: Consider 'Ability to react with acids to produce hydrogen gas' — this describes a chemical reaction where metals react with acids, producing hydrogen gas, so it is a chemical property.
Step 4: Look at 'Tendency to lose electrons and form cations' — this describes the metal's behavior in chemical reactions, specifically oxidation, which is a chemical property.
Step 5: Evaluate 'High electrical conductivity' — this is a physical property because it describes how well metals conduct electricity without changing their chemical identity.
