How are elements arranged on the modern periodic table?
A
By increasing atomic number
B
By alphabetical order of element names
C
By increasing atomic mass
D
By the number of neutrons
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the modern periodic table is organized based on a fundamental property of atoms called the atomic number, which is the number of protons in the nucleus of an atom.
Recall that earlier versions of the periodic table were arranged by increasing atomic mass, but this caused inconsistencies because some elements did not fit the pattern properly.
Recognize that arranging elements by increasing atomic number resolves these inconsistencies and reflects the periodic law, which states that the properties of elements repeat periodically when elements are arranged by atomic number.
Note that the periodic table groups elements with similar chemical properties into columns called groups or families, and rows called periods correspond to increasing atomic number.
Conclude that the correct way elements are arranged on the modern periodic table is by increasing atomic number, not by alphabetical order, atomic mass, or number of neutrons.
