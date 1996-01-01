Which of the following elements is classified as a metalloid?
A
Na
B
Si
C
Fe
D
Cl
1
Understand the classification of elements: Metals, nonmetals, and metalloids. Metalloids have properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals.
Recall the position of each element in the periodic table: Sodium (Na) is an alkali metal, Iron (Fe) is a transition metal, Chlorine (Cl) is a halogen (nonmetal), and Silicon (Si) is located along the stair-step line that separates metals and nonmetals.
Recognize that elements along this stair-step line are typically metalloids because they exhibit mixed properties.
Identify Silicon (Si) as the element that fits the metalloid classification due to its position and properties.
Conclude that among the given options, Si is the metalloid.
