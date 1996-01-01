Which of the following is a negative impact that chemistry has had on society?
A
Production of clean drinking water through chemical treatment
B
Creation of biodegradable plastics
C
Release of toxic pollutants from industrial chemical processes
D
Development of life-saving pharmaceuticals
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which asks for a negative impact of chemistry on society. This means identifying an outcome of chemical processes that causes harm or adverse effects.
Step 2: Review each option and classify it as either a positive or negative impact based on its societal effects. For example, production of clean drinking water through chemical treatment is a positive impact because it improves health.
Step 3: Recognize that creation of biodegradable plastics is generally positive because it helps reduce environmental pollution by breaking down more easily than traditional plastics.
Step 4: Identify that the release of toxic pollutants from industrial chemical processes is a negative impact because it can harm ecosystems, human health, and the environment.
Step 5: Confirm that development of life-saving pharmaceuticals is a positive impact as it improves health outcomes and saves lives, thus the correct negative impact is the release of toxic pollutants.
