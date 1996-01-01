Which of the following is a clue that a chemical change has occurred?
A
Change in shape
B
Dissolving sugar in water
C
Melting of a solid
D
Formation of a gas
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: Physical changes affect the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while chemical changes result in the formation of new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if it indicates a physical or chemical change: Change in shape is a physical change because the substance's identity remains the same.
Dissolving sugar in water is a physical change since sugar molecules disperse but do not chemically react or form new substances.
Melting of a solid is a physical change because it involves a phase change without altering the chemical identity of the substance.
Formation of a gas is a strong clue of a chemical change because it often indicates a chemical reaction producing a new substance, such as gas bubbles forming during a reaction.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules