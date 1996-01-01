Which of the following is a clue that a chemical change has occurred?
A
Formation of a gas
B
Dissolving sugar in water
C
Change in size or shape
D
Change in state from solid to liquid
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if it indicates a chemical or physical change:
- Dissolving sugar in water is a physical change because the sugar molecules disperse but do not chemically react or form new substances.
- Change in size or shape is a physical change since it only alters the physical dimensions without changing the substance's identity.
- Change in state from solid to liquid is a physical change involving a phase transition without altering the chemical composition.
- Formation of a gas typically indicates a chemical change because it often results from a chemical reaction producing a new gaseous substance.
