Elements from period 3 of the periodic table are highlighted. Which element is classified as a metalloid?
A
Magnesium (Mg)
B
Phosphorus (P)
C
Silicon (Si)
D
Sodium (Na)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the elements listed from period 3 of the periodic table: Magnesium (Mg), Phosphorus (P), Silicon (Si), and Sodium (Na).
Recall the general classification of elements: metals, nonmetals, and metalloids. Metalloids have properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals.
Understand that period 3 elements range from metals on the left side of the periodic table to nonmetals on the right side, with metalloids typically found near the boundary between metals and nonmetals.
Recognize that Sodium (Na) and Magnesium (Mg) are metals, Phosphorus (P) is a nonmetal, and Silicon (Si) is a metalloid.
Conclude that Silicon (Si) is classified as a metalloid because it exhibits properties of both metals and nonmetals and is located at the metalloid boundary in period 3.
