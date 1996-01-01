Which scientist is most widely credited with the development of the modern periodic table?
A
Robert Boyle
B
John Dalton
C
Marie Curie
D
Dmitri Mendeleev
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is about the historical development of the modern periodic table, which is a fundamental tool in chemistry for organizing elements based on their properties.
Recall that Robert Boyle is known for his work in gases and the formulation of Boyle's law, not the periodic table.
Recognize that John Dalton is famous for his atomic theory, which laid the groundwork for understanding atoms but did not create the periodic table.
Note that Marie Curie is renowned for her research on radioactivity, not for developing the periodic table.
Identify Dmitri Mendeleev as the scientist who is most widely credited with creating the modern periodic table by arranging elements according to increasing atomic mass and predicting properties of undiscovered elements.
Watch next
Master Periodic Table Classifications with a bite sized video explanation from Jules