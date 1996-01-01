Which of the following represents the best definition for density?
A
Density is the mass of a substance divided by its volume.
B
Density is the weight of a substance per unit area.
C
Density is the ratio of volume to mass.
D
Density is the amount of space a substance occupies.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that density is a physical property that relates how much matter is contained in a given space.
Recall the formula for density, which is the mass of a substance divided by its volume, expressed as $\text{Density} = \frac{\text{Mass}}{\text{Volume}}$.
Recognize that mass is the amount of matter in an object, typically measured in grams (g) or kilograms (kg), and volume is the amount of space the object occupies, measured in liters (L), cubic centimeters (cm$^3$), or cubic meters (m$^3$).
Eliminate incorrect definitions: density is not weight per unit area, not volume divided by mass, and not simply the amount of space occupied (which is volume).
Conclude that the best definition of density is the mass of a substance divided by its volume.
