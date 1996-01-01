A sample of water has a volume of 10.0 cm^3. Given that the density of water is 1.0 g/cm^3, how many water molecules are present in the sample? (Molar mass of H_2O = 18.0 g/mol; Avogadro's number = 6.02 × 10^{23} molecules/mol)
A
3.34 × 10^{23} molecules
B
5.56 × 10^{22} molecules
C
6.02 × 10^{22} molecules
D
1.80 × 10^{24} molecules
Verified step by step guidance
1
Calculate the mass of the water sample using the formula for density: $\text{mass} = \text{density} \times \text{volume}$. Given density is 1.0 g/cm$^{3}$ and volume is 10.0 cm$^{3}$, find the mass in grams.
Convert the mass of water to moles using the molar mass of water. Use the formula: $\text{moles} = \frac{\text{mass}}{\text{molar mass}}$, where the molar mass of H$_2$O is 18.0 g/mol.
Calculate the number of water molecules by multiplying the number of moles by Avogadro's number. Use the formula: $\text{number of molecules} = \text{moles} \times \text{Avogadro's number}$, where Avogadro's number is $6.02 \times 10^{23}$ molecules/mol.
Make sure to keep track of units throughout the calculations to ensure consistency and correctness.
Express the final answer in scientific notation to match the format of the given options.
