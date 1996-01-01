In the nuclear fission reaction n + 235U → 92Kr + 141Ba + 3n, which of the following is the atomic mass (x) of krypton (Kr) produced?
A
3
B
141
C
92
D
235
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given nuclear fission reaction: $n + {}^{235}U \rightarrow {}^{x}Kr + {}^{141}Ba + 3n$.
Recall that in a nuclear reaction, both the total atomic number (number of protons) and the total mass number (number of protons + neutrons) are conserved.
Use conservation of mass number: The sum of the mass numbers on the left side must equal the sum on the right side. On the left, the mass numbers are $1$ (for the neutron) and $235$ (for uranium), totaling $236$.
On the right side, the mass numbers are $x$ (for krypton), $141$ (for barium), and $3 \times 1 = 3$ (for the three neutrons). Set up the equation: $236 = x + 141 + 3$.
Solve for $x$ by rearranging the equation: $x = 236 - 141 - 3$. This value of $x$ is the atomic mass number of krypton produced.
