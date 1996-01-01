What chemical property is observed when pure water and sodium chloride (NaCl) are combined?
A
NaCl reacts with water to produce hydrogen gas.
B
NaCl forms a precipitate in water.
C
NaCl dissolves in water to form an aqueous solution.
D
NaCl undergoes decomposition in water.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the substances involved: pure water (H\_2O) and sodium chloride (NaCl), a common ionic compound.
Recall the nature of NaCl: it is an ionic solid composed of Na\^+ and Cl\^- ions held together by ionic bonds in a crystal lattice.
Understand what happens when NaCl is added to water: water molecules, being polar, interact with the Na\^+ and Cl\^- ions, surrounding and separating them from the lattice.
Recognize that this process is called dissolution, where NaCl dissociates into its constituent ions, forming an aqueous solution without any chemical reaction such as gas production or decomposition.
Conclude that the observed chemical property is the solubility of NaCl in water, resulting in an aqueous solution, rather than a chemical reaction producing hydrogen gas, precipitate formation, or decomposition.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules