Which of the following properties does NOT contribute to the nonflaming combustion of a material?
A
High thermal conductivity
B
Presence of oxidizing agents
C
Low ignition temperature
D
Ability to undergo slow oxidation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of nonflaming combustion, which is a slow, low-temperature oxidation process that does not produce visible flames but still releases heat and light.
Step 2: Identify the properties that typically promote nonflaming combustion: presence of oxidizing agents (which supply oxygen), low ignition temperature (which allows the material to start oxidizing at lower temperatures), and the ability to undergo slow oxidation (which sustains the combustion process).
Step 3: Analyze the role of high thermal conductivity. High thermal conductivity means heat is quickly dispersed away from the combustion site, which tends to prevent the buildup of heat necessary for sustained combustion.
Step 4: Conclude that high thermal conductivity does NOT contribute to nonflaming combustion because it removes heat rather than supporting the slow oxidation process.
Step 5: Summarize that the correct answer is the property that does not support the combustion process, which is high thermal conductivity.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules