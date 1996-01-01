Which of the following elements is most likely to bend without breaking due to its chemical properties?
A
Silicon (Si)
B
Carbon (C)
C
Cobalt (Co)
D
Iodine (I)
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the question is asking about the element most likely to bend without breaking, which relates to the element's mechanical properties, specifically its ductility and metallic bonding.
Step 2: Recall that metals tend to be ductile and malleable because their atoms are arranged in a lattice with delocalized electrons that allow layers of atoms to slide past each other without breaking bonds.
Step 3: Analyze each element's category: Silicon (Si) and Carbon (C) are metalloids and nonmetals, respectively, which typically form covalent bonds and are brittle rather than ductile.
Step 4: Iodine (I) is a nonmetal and exists as molecular solids held by weak van der Waals forces, making it brittle and not likely to bend without breaking.
Step 5: Cobalt (Co) is a transition metal with metallic bonding, which allows it to deform plastically and bend without breaking, making it the most likely candidate.
