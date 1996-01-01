Which of the following is a substance that is made up of only one type of atom?
A
Element
B
Solution
C
Mixture
D
Compound
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the terms: An element is a substance made up of only one type of atom, a compound is made up of two or more different types of atoms chemically bonded together, and a mixture contains two or more substances physically combined but not chemically bonded.
Identify that the question asks for a substance made up of only one type of atom, which matches the definition of an element.
Recognize that a compound, although a pure substance, consists of different types of atoms bonded together, so it does not fit the requirement.
Note that a mixture contains multiple substances and therefore multiple types of atoms, so it also does not fit the requirement.
Conclude that the correct answer is an element, as it is the only substance composed of a single type of atom.
