In which 1.0-gram sample are the particles most likely arranged in a crystal structure?
A
C6H12O6(aq)
B
H2O(l)
C
O2(g)
D
NaCl(s)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the physical state of each substance given: C6H12O6(aq) is aqueous (dissolved in water), H2O(l) is liquid water, O2(g) is gaseous oxygen, and NaCl(s) is solid sodium chloride.
Recall that a crystal structure is a highly ordered arrangement of particles in a solid phase, where ions or atoms are fixed in a repeating pattern.
Understand that aqueous solutions (like C6H12O6(aq)) and liquids (H2O(l)) do not have particles arranged in a fixed crystal lattice because their particles move freely.
Recognize that gases (O2(g)) have particles far apart and moving randomly, so they do not form crystal structures.
Conclude that among the options, NaCl(s) is a solid ionic compound with ions arranged in a regular, repeating crystal lattice, making it the sample where particles are most likely arranged in a crystal structure.
Watch next
Master Atom Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Jules