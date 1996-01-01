Which of the following best describes the difference between elements and molecules?
A
Elements consist of only one type of atom, while molecules are made up of two or more atoms chemically bonded together.
B
Elements are formed by the combination of molecules.
C
Elements can be broken down into simpler substances by chemical means, while molecules cannot.
D
Elements are always found as gases, while molecules are always solids.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of an element. An element is a pure substance that consists of only one type of atom. For example, oxygen (O) is an element made up entirely of oxygen atoms.
Step 2: Understand the definition of a molecule. A molecule is formed when two or more atoms chemically bond together. These atoms can be of the same element (like O\_2) or different elements (like H\_2O).
Step 3: Compare elements and molecules. Elements are the simplest form of matter that cannot be broken down by chemical means, while molecules are combinations of atoms bonded together, which can be either elements or compounds.
Step 4: Evaluate the given options based on these definitions. The correct description should highlight that elements consist of only one type of atom, whereas molecules are made up of two or more atoms chemically bonded.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description is: 'Elements consist of only one type of atom, while molecules are made up of two or more atoms chemically bonded together.'
Watch next
Master Atom Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Jules