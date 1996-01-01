Which of the following substances is composed of only one type of atom?
A
Gold (Au)
B
Carbon dioxide (CO_2)
C
Water (H_2O)
D
Oxygen gas (O_2)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of an element and a compound: An element is a substance made of only one type of atom, while a compound consists of two or more different types of atoms chemically bonded together.
Examine each substance given in the problem: Identify the types of atoms present in each substance.
For Gold (Au), recognize that it is a pure element consisting of only gold atoms, so it contains only one type of atom.
For Carbon dioxide (CO_2), note that it contains carbon and oxygen atoms, which means it has more than one type of atom and is a compound.
For Water (H_2O), observe that it contains hydrogen and oxygen atoms, so it is also a compound with more than one type of atom.
