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Multiple Choice
What is the mass of 7.00 mol of silver nitrate (AgNO_3)?
A
238 g
B
595 g
C
1,190 g
D
476 g
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the molar mass of silver nitrate (AgNO_3) by summing the atomic masses of its constituent atoms: silver (Ag), nitrogen (N), and oxygen (O). Use the periodic table values: Ag ≈ 107.87 g/mol, N ≈ 14.01 g/mol, and O ≈ 16.00 g/mol.
Calculate the molar mass of AgNO_3 using the formula: \(\text{Molar mass} = M_{Ag} + M_N + 3 \times M_O\).
Use the given amount of substance, which is 7.00 mol of AgNO_3.
Apply the formula to find the mass: \(\text{Mass} = \text{moles} \times \text{molar mass}\).
Multiply 7.00 mol by the molar mass of AgNO_3 to find the total mass in grams.
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