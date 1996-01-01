Which of the following is considered a visual sign of a potential chemical hazard?
A
Presence of a strong odor without any visible reaction
B
Decrease in mass of a solid after heating
C
Formation of unexpected color changes in a chemical mixture
D
Increase in temperature of a solution without any visible change
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a visual sign of a potential chemical hazard is an observable change that indicates a chemical reaction or danger, such as a color change, formation of gas, or precipitate.
Review each option to identify which involves a visible change: 'Presence of a strong odor' is a sensory change but not visual; 'Decrease in mass' is a measurement change, not visual; 'Increase in temperature' is a physical change detected by instruments, not visual.
Recognize that 'Formation of unexpected color changes in a chemical mixture' is a direct visual indicator, as color changes often signal chemical reactions or hazards.
Conclude that among the options, the unexpected color change is the visual sign of a potential chemical hazard because it can be seen directly and suggests a chemical process occurring.
Remember that visual signs are important for safety because they provide immediate clues about chemical hazards without needing instruments.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules