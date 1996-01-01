Which statement best describes what happens when you test gold by heating it with a lighter?
A
Gold will melt easily and form a black residue.
B
Gold will react with oxygen and produce a green flame.
C
Gold will not react or change color because it is chemically inert.
D
Gold will corrode and form rust on its surface.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the chemical properties of gold, particularly its reactivity. Gold is known to be a noble metal, which means it is very resistant to corrosion and oxidation.
Recall that heating a substance with a lighter provides energy that can cause chemical reactions if the substance is reactive under those conditions.
Consider what happens when metals react with oxygen upon heating: many metals form oxides, which can change color or produce residues. For example, iron forms rust (iron oxide), and some metals produce colored flames.
Since gold is chemically inert, it does not react with oxygen or other gases in the air when heated with a lighter, so it will not change color, form residues, or produce a flame color.
Therefore, the best description is that gold will not react or change color because it is chemically inert.
