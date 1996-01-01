Which three gases are commonly released into the atmosphere during volcanic eruptions?
Argon (Ar), neon (Ne), and carbon monoxide (CO)
Carbon dioxide (CO_2), sulfur dioxide (SO_2), and water vapor (H_2O)
Nitrogen (N_2), methane (CH_4), and oxygen (O_2)
Ammonia (NH_3), hydrogen chloride (HCl), and ozone (O_3)
Understand that volcanic eruptions release gases trapped beneath the Earth's surface, which are primarily composed of compounds formed from elements abundant in the Earth's crust and mantle.
Recall that the most common volcanic gases include water vapor, which is the largest component, followed by carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide, both of which are significant in volcanic emissions.
Recognize that inert gases like argon and neon, or gases like methane and oxygen, are not typically major components of volcanic gases because they are either rare in magma or not produced in volcanic processes.
Note that gases such as ammonia, hydrogen chloride, and ozone are not commonly released in large quantities during volcanic eruptions; instead, volcanic gases tend to be acidic or water-based.
Conclude that the three gases commonly released during volcanic eruptions are water vapor (H\_2O), carbon dioxide (CO\_2), and sulfur dioxide (SO\_2), based on their prevalence and chemical origin in volcanic activity.
