Which term describes a mixture formed when two or more immiscible substances are combined with the help of a binder?
A
Colloid
B
Suspension
C
Solution
D
Emulsion
Understand the key terms involved: A solution is a homogeneous mixture where substances are completely dissolved; a suspension is a heterogeneous mixture where particles settle over time; a colloid is a mixture where particles are dispersed but do not settle; and an emulsion is a specific type of colloid formed when two immiscible liquids are mixed with the help of a binder or emulsifying agent.
Identify the nature of the substances involved: Since the problem mentions 'two or more immiscible substances,' it implies that these substances do not mix uniformly on their own, such as oil and water.
Recognize the role of the binder (emulsifying agent): This agent helps stabilize the mixture by preventing the immiscible substances from separating, which is characteristic of an emulsion.
Distinguish between the terms based on the mixture type: Since the mixture involves immiscible liquids combined with a binder, it fits the definition of an emulsion rather than a simple suspension, solution, or general colloid.
Conclude that the correct term describing such a mixture is 'Emulsion,' which specifically refers to a colloidal system of two immiscible liquids stabilized by an emulsifier.
