Which statement best describes the molecules in a solid?
A
The molecules are far apart and move freely in all directions.
B
The molecules are randomly scattered and have no definite arrangement.
C
The molecules are loosely arranged and slide past one another.
D
The molecules are closely packed together and vibrate in fixed positions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the characteristics of solids: In a solid, molecules are tightly packed together in a fixed, orderly arrangement.
Recall molecular motion in solids: Molecules in solids do not move freely; instead, they vibrate around fixed points without changing their positions.
Compare with other states of matter: Unlike gases where molecules move freely and are far apart, or liquids where molecules slide past each other, solids have molecules that are closely packed and fixed.
Analyze each statement: Identify which description matches the behavior of molecules in solids based on their arrangement and motion.
Conclude that the correct description is: 'The molecules are closely packed together and vibrate in fixed positions,' because this accurately reflects the molecular structure and dynamics of solids.
