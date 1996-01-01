Wicking is important for exercise clothing because it __________.
A
helps move moisture away from the skin, keeping the wearer dry
B
reduces the buildup of static electricity in the fabric
C
increases the absorption of heat, making the clothing warmer
D
prevents the clothing from stretching during movement
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of wicking in fabrics: Wicking refers to the ability of a material to transport moisture (such as sweat) away from the skin to the outer surface of the fabric.
Recognize why moisture management is important during exercise: When exercising, the body produces sweat to cool down, and if moisture stays on the skin, it can cause discomfort and reduce the effectiveness of cooling.
Analyze the options given: The correct function of wicking is related to moisture movement, so focus on options that mention moisture or sweat.
Recall that wicking helps keep the wearer dry by moving moisture away from the skin, which improves comfort and helps regulate body temperature.
Conclude that the correct answer is the one stating that wicking helps move moisture away from the skin, keeping the wearer dry.
Watch next
Master Physical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules